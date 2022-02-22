Wichita designer receives Helping Hand to employ women in recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is using her passion for fashion to give women recovering from substance abuse a second chance.

Stella Hankins is the owner of Bella Bonita Designs. ‘Bonita’ is the character she came up with while fashion school in New York.

“It just turned into this weird kind of looking face,” said Hankins. “The whole concept behind it is just accepting yourself and self-love.”

Getting to that place of self-love has been a journey for Hankins, who has struggled with substance abuse. She tells Eyewitness News she has now been sober for five years.

Now, she hires women in recovery to sew scrunchies, which she sells at her shop on South Hydraulic.

“When I teach somebody how to sew, they light up,” said Hankins.

For Hankins, sewing is a meditative practice. It’s an escape from any stressors that might affect her sobriety.

She’s using her business and her passion for fashion to help others.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand of $1,200 so she can continue to support women in recovery.

