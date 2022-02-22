Advertisement

Wichita designer receives Helping Hand to employ women in recovery

Stella Hankins sitting at sewing machine. Paintings of her Bonita character, the face of her...
Wichita designer and owner of Bella Bonita Designs teaches women in recovery to sew.(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is using her passion for fashion to give women recovering from substance abuse a second chance.

Stella Hankins is the owner of Bella Bonita Designs. ‘Bonita’ is the character she came up with while fashion school in New York.

“It just turned into this weird kind of looking face,” said Hankins. “The whole concept behind it is just accepting yourself and self-love.”

Getting to that place of self-love has been a journey for Hankins, who has struggled with substance abuse. She tells Eyewitness News she has now been sober for five years.

Now, she hires women in recovery to sew scrunchies, which she sells at her shop on South Hydraulic.

“When I teach somebody how to sew, they light up,” said Hankins.

For Hankins, sewing is a meditative practice. It’s an escape from any stressors that might affect her sobriety.

She’s using her business and her passion for fashion to help others.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand of $1,200 so she can continue to support women in recovery.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead after rollover crash near Colby, Ks
Austin Stewart (KWCH)
Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide
police lights
Hours long standoff in McPherson leads to 1 arrest
Man charged after 2 people shot to death in Wichita

Latest News

In 1979, Junetta Everett was the first Black graduate of Wichita State University's Dental...
Determination, motivation drive Wichita State’s 1st Black Dental Hygiene grad
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from complications with...
Memorial service set for Marion County sheriff
Composer Florence Price
Wichita Symphony ‘Masterpiece’ celebrates Black History Month
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, the county confirmed.
Marion County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications