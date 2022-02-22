Wichita school board holds special meeting to discuss masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board will meet on Tuesday at noon to discuss current COVID protocols and mask mandates in the district.

Newly-elected board members Kathy Bond, Diane Albert and Hazel Stabler called the special meeting which was postponed from Feb. 17 due to weather.

The three say parents, not the district should determine if their children wear masks at school.

On Feb. 7, the board voted down a motion to remove the mask mandate, 4-3.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.