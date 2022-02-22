Advertisement

Wichita school board holds special meeting to discuss masks

Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board will meet on Tuesday at noon to discuss current COVID protocols and mask mandates in the district.

Newly-elected board members Kathy Bond, Diane Albert and Hazel Stabler called the special meeting which was postponed from Feb. 17 due to weather.

The three say parents, not the district should determine if their children wear masks at school.

On Feb. 7, the board voted down a motion to remove the mask mandate, 4-3.

