Wichitans from Ukraine feel fate of homeland is at stake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas may feel far from the frontlines, some in the state feel like the fate of their homeland is at stake. Tuesday, Eyewitness News spoke with three Wichitans born and raised in Ukraine.

For the trio, members of the Ukrainian Diaspora in Kansas, the current situation involving their country and the threat from a Russian invasion is nerve-wracking with families still in the Eastern European nation about 5,700 miles away.

Svitlana Longhofer, Svitlana, “Lana” Cook and Anastasiya Inchekel have built their lives in the U.S., but their thoughts are back home. Longhofer said the situation in Ukraine is more than a crisis.

“It is a war,” she said.

Cook said she’s devastated about what’s happening in Ukraine.

“I’m afraid for the lives of my family. Both of my sisters (are) there, my nephews, my nieces,” she said.

In speaking with family in Ukraine by phone, Inchekel said she’s heard her grandmother “begging God not to let a Third (World) War happen.

Longhofer, Cook and Inchekel said the current situation leaves them with a sense of dread and uncertainty.

“(I’m) afraid to look at my phone in the morning. “I don’t sleep very well,” Longhofer said.

Since 2014, Ukraine has been facing hostilities from its eastern neighbor. That’s escalated over the last few days.

“Russia is trying to downplay, and they’re hush-hushing, and they’re moving forward saying they want to resolve it peacefully but doing the opposite,” Inchekel said.

This comes as Ukraine is also preparing. For Longhofer, Cook and Inchekel, they and their families want Ukraine to be independent, free, and able to set its own course.

“Really motivated citizens there, defending their country because it’s you home,” Longhofer said. “It’s like if you have a thief come in, are you going to show him where the safe with money is or are you going to try to kick him out?”

Being far from their homeland leaves the three women in Wichita feeling like there’s little they can do but hope and pray.

“I pray for peace. I pray for their safety, and I hope there’ll be peace in Ukraine and there will be no invaders touch my beautiful country,” Cook said.

It’s not like they want to attack Russia either, with many shared history and family trees.

“We have a lot of relatives and friends in Russia. I have personally a lot of Russian friends that do not want to see the war. They do not want their children to fight with their brother country.” Inchekel said, “They call us brothers. Ukraine is part of ex-Soviet Union, and we used to be very close countries.”

She said Ukraine’s independence is something they value and don’t want to lose.

Inchekel tries to return to Ukraine yearly to visit her family. She already has that trip on the calendar for this year.

The three Ukrainians in Wichita said they’re hoping to see the rest of the world work to stop further escalation because an all-out war would ripple through the economy and impact people in Kansas.

