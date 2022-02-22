Advertisement

Winter making itself at home this week

Light snow hits Kansas this week
Light snow hits Kansas this week(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says winter has come back to Kansas. After warming into the 70s on Monday, temperatures today will be 40 to 50 degrees colder, or in the 20s and a gusty north wind will keep the wind chill factor in the single digits and teens.

As temperatures tumble into the single digits tonight and the wind continues to blow, feels like temperatures will hover between -10 and -20 degrees on Wednesday morning. Wind chill advisories are in effect and frost bite is possible in 45 to 60 minutes.

A storm system is expected to pass through the area on Thursday. However, unlike the last weather maker, this one will have limited moisture to work with. Snow is a safe bet Wednesday night and Thursday, but snowfall amounts should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 27.

Tonight: Mostly clear; dangerous wind chills. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 6.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; continued breezy and cold. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 23.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 20. Cloudy, cold; chance of snow.

Fri: Low: 7. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 45. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 29. High: 52. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash
Austin Stewart (KWCH)
Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two-vehicle crash in Missouri kills Salina man, teen
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Two dogs famous for riding motorcycles
Two local motorcycle-riding dogs take the internet by storm

Latest News

Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Food sales tax plan in the works for Kansas
Axe the Food Tax plan could be delayed
Change Maker
Change Maker
Seller's Market for home buying.
Seller's Market for home buying.