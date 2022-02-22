Winter making itself at home this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says winter has come back to Kansas. After warming into the 70s on Monday, temperatures today will be 40 to 50 degrees colder, or in the 20s and a gusty north wind will keep the wind chill factor in the single digits and teens.

As temperatures tumble into the single digits tonight and the wind continues to blow, feels like temperatures will hover between -10 and -20 degrees on Wednesday morning. Wind chill advisories are in effect and frost bite is possible in 45 to 60 minutes.

A storm system is expected to pass through the area on Thursday. However, unlike the last weather maker, this one will have limited moisture to work with. Snow is a safe bet Wednesday night and Thursday, but snowfall amounts should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 27.

Tonight: Mostly clear; dangerous wind chills. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 6.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; continued breezy and cold. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 23.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 20. Cloudy, cold; chance of snow.

Fri: Low: 7. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 45. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 29. High: 52. Mostly sunny and breezy.

