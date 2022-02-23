Advertisement

2 arrested for second-degree murder in homeless man’s death west of downtown Wichita

On Feb. 22, 2022, Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel...
On Feb. 22, 2022, Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina for second-degree murder in the death of 30-yea-rold Blake Barnes.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina, both of Wichita, on second-degree murder charges in the death of another man.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca after a caller reported a person was being beaten on the Seneca Street bridge. Officers and EMS responded and found a 30-year-old man, identified as Blake Barnes of Wichita. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

A witness identified David Chandler as the suspect who reportedly struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe. Chandler was taken into custody while walking away from the crime scene. The witness reported another suspect was also involved but had left the scene on a bicycle prior to officers arriving. That second suspect, identified as Abel Molina, was located in the 400 block of N. Seneca, where he was taken into custody.

Both suspects were transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked for second-degree murder and outstanding warrants. All individuals involved are known to be homeless.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
Light snow hits Kansas this week
Winter making itself at home this week
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita school board votes to lift mask mandate in March
Alleged burglary at Wichita construction site
Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas, Sedgwick County COVID numbers lowest in months
Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) says USDA jobs moving to Kansas City area is 'great news' (Source: Gray DC)
Rep. Ron Estes files for reelection to Congress
Thieves steal 4K doses of hydrocodone from Emporia pharmacy
Emporia police are investigating after thieves stole 4,000 doses of hydrocordone from a pharmacy.
Thieves steal 4K doses of hydrocodone from Emporia pharmacy