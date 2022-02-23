2 arrested for second-degree murder in homeless man’s death west of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina, both of Wichita, on second-degree murder charges in the death of another man.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca after a caller reported a person was being beaten on the Seneca Street bridge. Officers and EMS responded and found a 30-year-old man, identified as Blake Barnes of Wichita. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

A witness identified David Chandler as the suspect who reportedly struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe. Chandler was taken into custody while walking away from the crime scene. The witness reported another suspect was also involved but had left the scene on a bicycle prior to officers arriving. That second suspect, identified as Abel Molina, was located in the 400 block of N. Seneca, where he was taken into custody.

Both suspects were transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked for second-degree murder and outstanding warrants. All individuals involved are known to be homeless.

