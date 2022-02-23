Barton County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in drug-smuggling investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people following an investigation into allegations that controlled substances were being smuggled into the Barton County Jail. The information came from two separate sources.

Detectives placed a civilian employee under surveillance and concluded that the inmates involved were inmate workers or “trustees.” Inmate workers are allowed to assist with various functions around the jail and in the community, including picking up groceries at local businesses for the jail. An inmate worker was allowed to accompany the jail cook on these errands.

The investigation revealed that the employee, 45-year-old Tammy Batt of Russell, and the inmate worker had stopped at a residence in the 500 block of Odell while going to get groceries. The inmate exited the vehicle and contacted a person at the residence. The inmate worker was identified as Hernan Montez, 30, of Great Bend. Montez was being held on a contempt of court charge.

At that point, detectives placed the residence on Odell Street under surveillance. When Montez, the inmate worker, and Batt, the cook, returned to the jail Montez was searched and suspected methamphetamine was discovered.

While detectives were waiting for a search warrant on the Odell address, a vehicle left the residence and a traffic stop was conducted. During the stop, a suspect allegedly became combative, striking two officers before fleeing the area near 6th Street and Odell. The suspect, identified as Reynaldo Martinez, 35, of Great Bend, ran back into the house that was under surveillance.

Deputies pursued Martinez inside and after a short struggle he was taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for drugs in the same residence, deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of approximately $30,000.

Detectives obtained information that Batt had been involved in an intimate relationship with one of the prisoners.

In total three arrests were made and the following charges were requested:

Tammy Batt; Traffic in contraband in a correctional institution and unlawful sexual relations. Batt was arrested and booked. She has since posted a $50,000 bond.

Reynaldo Martinez; Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, No drug tax stamp, two counts Battery of a law enforcement officer, Resisting arrest and Trafficking contraband in a correctional institution. Bond is set at $300,000

Hernan Montez - possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in contraband in a correctional institution. Bond is set at $50,000

The Sheriff’s Office said it appears the incident was confined to the inmate worker section of the jail.

