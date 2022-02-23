Advertisement

Building You: New medical school set to open Fall 2022

By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine will open in August.

KansasCOM received pre-accreditation status from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). They will be considered for full accreditation status following the graduation of its first class, which it anticipates will occur in May 2026.

“We are really investing in thinking about medical education differently, rethinking and redefining doctor,” said Dr. Tiffany Masson, president of the Kansas Health Science Center. “Incorporating things like artificial intelligence, incorporating virtual reality and augmented reality, things that they will be facing and having to think about.”

NEW MEDICAL SCHOOL 🩺 Hear more from the president of the Kansas Health Science Center on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm.

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The school is located at the corner of William and Douglas in downtown Wichita.

“What’s happening with the Kansas Health Science Center, which is going to be known nationally and, I believe, even globally for the vision they have around technology and how that marries with healthcare going forward,” said Jeff Fluhr, president of the Greater Wichita Partnership. “That’s a dynamic moment for our city. I think as one who lives here in the community, we need to be very proud of what’s happening.”

COMING UP AT 4 📺 Hear more from the president of Downtown Wichita & Greater Wichita Partnership on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm. #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu #BuildingYou #kwch12 #joboftheday

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Fluhr added that the project will drive jobs and careers to downtown.

“There’s been $1.5 billion in investment since 2010. We have half a billion in the pipeline right now, as far as planning. That’s a remarkable city and that’s a vibrant city. That’s a city people take note of,” said Fluhr. “I think our future is extremely bright and I think this project really helps us achieve even greater things than we ever envisioned back in 2010.”

Dr. Masson plans to admit 85 medical students for the inaugural class this year. They are currently interviewing candidates from Kansas and across the country.

The school is hiring faculty and staff for full-time and part-time positions. To learn more about job opportunities, click here.

To learn more about completed projects in downtown Wichita, click here.

