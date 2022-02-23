Dangerously cold Wednesday, wind chill advisory in effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day. Wake-up temperature in the single digits feel like -10 to -20 when you factor in the gusty north breeze and a wind chill advisory is in effect until midday.

After a quiet but cold Wednesday afternoon, our next weather maker will move through the area tonight into Thursday morning. Light snow is likely across all of Kansas, but accumulations will be minimal, mainly a dusting to an inch or two.

The precipitation may start as freezing drizzle in the Wichita area, mainly between 3 am and 6 am Thursday morning. Icy roads are possible during the morning commute.

Warmer weather will return to the state this weekend. Highs in the lower 40s on Saturday will blossom to near 60 on Sunday. Next week looks even warmer as we toward 70 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; continued cold. Wind: N/NE 10-20. High: 23.

Tonight: Cloudy; light wintry mix after midnight. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 13.

Tomorrow: Light snow through noon; up to 1″ accumulation. Wind: NE/N 10-20. High: 22.

Fri: Low: 7. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 58. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 60. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 62. Mostly sunny and breezy.

