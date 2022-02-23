Harvey County Sheriff’s Office investigating harassment claims against deputies
Feb. 23, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating harassment claims against two deputies. The deputies were not named by the Sheriff’s Office.
In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the department said it has begun an internal investigation to gather more information and that the deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” the post read.
