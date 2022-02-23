Advertisement

Historic win for KU in Sunflower Showdown

KU goes over 100 for 2nd time in series history
Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. Agbaji has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games. Markquis Nowell scored 20 points, Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Mike McGuirl each had 13, and Mark Smith added 11 for Kansas State.

