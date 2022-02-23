Homeowners across Sedgwick County likely to see rise in property taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you own a home in Sedgwick County, you’ll likely see its value rise in 2022. On the surface, that may sound like a positive, but it will likely mean paying more in property taxes.

It’s something county commissioners hear the most feedback about.

“I get more phone calls and angry emails after you mail these notifications, because people are mad about the value of their property going up,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said.

Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis said most phone calls and emails he gets that don’t have to do with COVID-19 or masks have to do with property taxes.

Wednesday morning, the county appraiser reported to commissioners, saying that 88 percent of residential properties will see an increase. The median amount for the increases is about seven percent. There are a handful of reasons for the increased valuations.

Houses are in extremely high demand, but inventory is low. Other factors include COVID-19 related labor and supply shortages and overall inflation raising the costs of fuel to transport that supply.

Sedgwick County faces similar challenges itself. If commissioners increase the county’s budget, higher property taxes are likely for most people.

The Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office says it’ll start mailing out notifications on March 1. If you don’t agree with, or don’t understand the change, you can make an appeal. To do that, fill out the form included with the notification you received and return it to the county appraiser’s office within 30 days. On March 15, appeal meetings will start over the phone.

