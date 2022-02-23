Advertisement

Kansas moves to block plastic-bag bans by cities, counties

By John Hanna
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature have moved to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging.

The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging.

The measure has the backing of business groups and would cover not only plastic, but cloth, paper, cardboard, aluminum, glass or foamed plastic such as Styrofoam. The bill goes next to the House.

Business groups said a patchwork of local regulations would be difficult to follow. Critics said local communities should be allowed to deal with trash as they see fit. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

