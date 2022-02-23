Advertisement

Kansas, Sedgwick County COVID numbers lowest in months

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The COVID-19 numbers released by Kansas and Sedgwick County show a continued decrease in positive cases.

The state reported a positive testing rate of 12.5 percent for February, which is dropping thanks to a positive rate below 8 percent in eight of the last nine days. Tuesday’s 5.3 positive percentage matches the lowest (tied with Feb. 19) in a single day since July 3, 2021, and if Wednesday’s 4.7 percent rate holds, it would be the lowest since June 29 of last year.

Sedgwick County’s numbers reflect a similar trend, with a 5.5 percent positive rate reported Wednesday. The rate hasn’t been that low since November, and it hasn’t been lower since dipping to 4.8 percent in July.

