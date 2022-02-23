Light snow Thursday; snow shovels not needed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A passing winter system overnight and early Thursday will lead to some light freezing drizzle and light snow for the area heading into Thursday. Accumulations should be under an inch for much of the state, but in far northwest Kansas, it could end up being 1-2 inches of snow.

Light freezing drizzle may develop around Wichita after midnight, and it could be mixed with some light snow. Farther west and north, light snow is possible early Thursday. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills just below zero. Highs will reach the upper teens and low 20s.

Brighter skies and warmer weather is set to return beginning Friday. Highs will be getting back above freezing in the afternoon.

Look for even warmer weather in the upcoming weekend. Much of the state will see highs in the 40s for Saturday and near 60 by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; light freezing drizzle or flurries late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 13.

Tomorrow: Light snow through noon; up to 1″ accumulation. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 22.

Tomorrow night: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 7

Fri: High: 32 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 15 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 24 Sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 27 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 32 Sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 33 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.