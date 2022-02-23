Parents seek answers after Hays school district falls victim to cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After nearly two weeks, a cyberattack on the Hays school district is ongoing. Hays High School is one of the schools in the district that’s been hit by the recent attack.

After two weeks hoping for answers, parents are still concerned.

“I can’t say anything has really changed since then. I have just gotten a couple of notifications from other teachers saying that they’re still having email issues and printing issues. It doesn’t sound like anything has been resolved yet,” said Hays High School parent Hayley Barnes.

Barnes has been trying to access paperwork for her daughter. Staff said they were having issues accessing the information due to computer troubles. The biggest concern is private information being leaked.

“When we enroll our kids, we are entering credit card numbers to pay enrollment fees and book fees and everything else. So, it’s quite a bit of personal information we’re giving just to put our kids in school,” Barnes said.

Tuesday marked 12 days since the district fell victim to the cyberattack. Since then, some parents say the district’s communication has been minimal.

“Privacy issues. If there was any personal information affected or anything. And I don’t feel like the school district has really addressed that to the public said Derek Nelson a parent of a Hays High School student and husband to a para educator in the district.

Hays, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson said the attack caused disruptions to network systems and students were having trouble logging onto their devices. However, he said that issue has been worked around. Wilson said he hopes to know more in a few days concerning the current situation surrounding the attack.

Until then, parents are left to wonder if any private information has been taken.

“There is a lot of frustrated and upset parents that, we’re not being told exactly what is going on, what may or may not be compromised,” Barnes said. “There’s just, there’s no transparency between the school district and parents.”

