Rep. Ron Estes files for reelection to Congress

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) says USDA jobs moving to Kansas City area is 'great news' (Source: Gray DC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rep. Ron Estes is officially seeking another term in Congress. He filed for reelection Tuesday in Topeka, seeking to represent Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District for at least two more years.

Estes was first elected to his seat in an April 2017 special election. In a news release announcing his decision to file for another term, Estes on current challenges in the country and how he’s addressed them.

“The past year under one-party rule from Washington has hurt Kansas families and small businesses,” Estes said. “As I return home to Wichita each week, Kansans have shared their concerns about rising prices, the state of our economy, the crisis at our southern border, and out-of-control government spending. Even while in the minority, I’ve pushed for common sense legislation to address the needs and concerns of Kansas.”

The news release touts the Congressman as being “a champion for Kansas families, workers, small businesses, farmers and veterans.”

