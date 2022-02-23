Advertisement

Salina city manager appoints new fire chief

The city’s former fire chief resigned after an audit revealed more than $75,000 in time card fraud
The Salina City Manager appointed Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr. as the new fire chief. He will...
The Salina City Manager appointed Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr. as the new fire chief. He will begin his new role mid-March 2022.(City of Salina)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Salina announced Wednesday that City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr. as the new fire chief. He was selected from a pool of 28 candidates from across the country.

Sneidar served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department until he retired in 2020 after 28 years of service. He is also a U.S. Army Veteran that served as a military officer and Army recruiter. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Neumann University and is pursuing Chief Fire Officer (CFO) certification through Center for Public Safety Excellence. Sneidar will begin his new role in Salina in mid-March.

In November 2021, Kevin Royse resigned as Salina Fire Chief stating that the fire department would overcome recent “unfortunate events.” His resignation followed a Factfinder 12 investigation into allegations of time-card fraud and a city audit that uncovered a more than $75,000 loss to taxpayers.

Related links
Factfinder 12 follow: Salina fire chief resigns
Salina fire chief placed on administrative leave
Audit: Investigation shows at least $75K loss for Salina
Salina city commissioners hear findings of audit into fire department
Auditors release report concerning accusations of fraud within Salina Fire Dept.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
Light snow hits Kansas this week
Winter making itself at home this week
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita school board votes to lift mask mandate in March
Alleged burglary at Wichita construction site
Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

Latest News

Barton County Sheriff's Office Employee Tammy Batt.
Barton County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in drug-smuggling investigation
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Harvey County Sheriff's Office in Newton, Kansas
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office investigating harassment claims against deputies
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021