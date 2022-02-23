Salina city manager appoints new fire chief

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Salina announced Wednesday that City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr. as the new fire chief. He was selected from a pool of 28 candidates from across the country.

Sneidar served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department until he retired in 2020 after 28 years of service. He is also a U.S. Army Veteran that served as a military officer and Army recruiter. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Neumann University and is pursuing Chief Fire Officer (CFO) certification through Center for Public Safety Excellence. Sneidar will begin his new role in Salina in mid-March.

In November 2021, Kevin Royse resigned as Salina Fire Chief stating that the fire department would overcome recent “unfortunate events.” His resignation followed a Factfinder 12 investigation into allegations of time-card fraud and a city audit that uncovered a more than $75,000 loss to taxpayers.

