Advertisement

Target drops mask requirements for staff and guests

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has updated its COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” Target’s website says. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Target says it has supported team members and guests during the pandemic by increasing “safety and disinfecting measures” in stores and distribution centers as well as “enhanced pay and benefits.”

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests to make the experience “easy and safe,” including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
Light snow hits Kansas this week
Winter making itself at home this week
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita school board votes to lift mask mandate in March
Alleged burglary at Wichita construction site
Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

Latest News

Cold weather
Dealing with the cold
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the...
Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end
A motorcycle rider in downtown Wichita covers up to protect himself against the elements during...
Arctic air sticking around through week
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned