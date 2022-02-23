Thieves steal 4K doses of hydrocodone from Emporia pharmacy

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thousands of dollars’ worth of hydrocodone could be out on the streets in Emporia. Police said over the weekend, someone broke into a local pharmacy, stealing the drugs in a matter of minutes.

The break-in at Haag Pharmacy happened about 2 a.m. Saturday. The glass from the front door is still broken. Police said thieves were able to get inside the business, steal 4,000 pills and get out, all within two minutes.

Stealing prescription drugs shouldn’t be a quick or easy task as controlled substances are tracked by the DEA and there are requirements on how they should be stored. For a Schedule II drug like hydrocodone, pharmacies are required to store them in a safe or steel cabinet. If that safe or cabinet weighs less than 750 pounds, it must be mounted or secured to something like a wall or a concrete slab. It also must have two locks with different keys.

The break-in at the Emporia pharmacy isn’t the first time DCCCA Wichita Director of Behavioral Health Programs Rachal Harper has seen the aftermath of such a crime.

“This isn’t something new,” she said. “Once a person gets to the point where they’re so desperate to get their hands on that substance, they’ll do just about anything. That includes breaking into a pharmacy.”

While police haven’t identified any suspects in the Emporia pharmacy break-in, 4,000 doses of hydrocodone are unaccounted for. Those pills could still be in the community.

Harper said if that’s the case, an increase in overdoses could soon be with more people getting addicted.

“Possibly selling to people that maybe are just in the start of their addiction. Having this on the streets, they could have more customers,” she said. “I hate to say, but that’s the reality.”

Anyone with information on the pharmacy break-in in Emporia should call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.

