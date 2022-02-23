Troopers to Kansas drivers: ‘Sticker the top right people’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol wants drivers to know that they don’t have to display stickers from previous registrations on their license plates - just the current one.

On Twitter, Trooper Ben Gardner shared a photo of what looked like a decal collage on the driver’s license plate. His message, “Sticker to the top right people,” along with details from a state law that states, “the director of vehicles shall designate the location on a number plate where such decal shall be affixed.”

😱 Please

Sticker the top right people#KansasLaw 8-134(e)

Director of vehicles shall prescribe the size of and material to be used in the production of such decals, and the director of vehicles shall designate the location on a number plate where such decal shall be affixed. pic.twitter.com/JRU7A3hR8V — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 23, 2022

On Facebook, the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C shared another photo and said, “There’s no need to show us all the stickers from years past..(sic) Just place that new registration sticker complete over top of the years prior. #KansasLaw.”

There’s no need to show us all the stickers from years past.. Just place that new registration sticker complete over... Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.