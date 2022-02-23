Advertisement

Troopers to Kansas drivers: ‘Sticker the top right people’

The Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting drivers that registration stickers should only go in the...
The Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting drivers that registration stickers should only go in the right corner of their license plates.(Trooper Ben Gardner/Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol wants drivers to know that they don’t have to display stickers from previous registrations on their license plates - just the current one.

On Twitter, Trooper Ben Gardner shared a photo of what looked like a decal collage on the driver’s license plate. His message, “Sticker to the top right people,” along with details from a state law that states, “the director of vehicles shall designate the location on a number plate where such decal shall be affixed.”

On Facebook, the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C shared another photo and said, “There’s no need to show us all the stickers from years past..(sic) Just place that new registration sticker complete over top of the years prior. #KansasLaw.”

