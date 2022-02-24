Advertisement

Biden: ‘Prayers of entire world’ with Ukraine

Biden
Biden(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to Russia’s military action in Ukraine, President Joe Biden on Wednesday night issued a statement vowing support for Ukraine and calling for Russia to be held accountable.

Earlier Wednesday night central U.S. time, early Thursday morning in Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced Russian plans to launch “a military operation” in eastern Ukraine. That escalated with reports of missile strikes outside the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

You can read Biden’s full statement in response to the Russian action below:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

