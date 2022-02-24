Advertisement

Conflict between Russia, Ukraine could impact Kansas wheat farmers

Russia is one of the main suppliers of wheat in the world, but trouble could be near after sanctions were imposed on the country for invading Ukraine.
By Joe Baker
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GORHAM, Kan. (KWCH) - Russia is one of the main distributors of wheat, but trouble could be near as conflict between Russia and Ukraine began overnight. This could impact wheat farmers in Kansas.

In Russell County, Darrell Dortland has been a farmer for his entire life. Like many, he’s concerned that Russia’s military action could cause disruptions to distribution.

“At the beginning of something like this, there is panic, there is fear. So, the markets, the stock market, plus our grand commodities are just… Everybody is nervous, so right now, wheat is skyrocketing,” Dortland said.

The expectation is for the price to go up.

“The price of everything is going to come up that wheat is involved with, but it’s the actual amount that is in that product,” Dortland said. “Oh yeah, they will take advantage of it and everything. You’ll see the commodities, the price of the end products like bread or whatever; you know I’m using bread as a simple example, will go up.”

Farmers across Kansas may not see the benefits from the high prices due to uncertainty from the current drought.

“The high prices right now may not do as much good for farmers as you would hope, just because of their uncertainty about having a crop,” K-State Extension Agricultural Economist Daniel M. O’Brien said. You know, are they going to be willing to do much forward pricing?”

Dortland said this could impact his bottom line.

“If our drought doesn’t’ get better, our bushels will be way down. I the situation over there doesn’t get better, I’m sure the sanctions will go higher, there will be more and more sanctions, he said. “…Then the price would keep going up, but in the end, it doesn’t really help any of us because we won’t have the bushels to sell.”

