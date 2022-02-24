Does It Work? Touch-Up Paint Pen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s not uncommon for the paint on our walls to chip. Making those needed repairs can be time consuming. The Touch-Up Paint Pen is supposed to make that process easier, helping you to cover up the blemished areas without making a mess.

Does the tool that promises a quick and convenient way to make dings and dents on your wall or furniture disappear mess-free live up to the hype? To put the Touch-Up Paint Pen to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Mike Legg, owner of Patriotic Paint.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.