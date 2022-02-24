Advertisement

Legislation introduced to prevent ‘sanctuary cities’ in Kansas

Topeka capitol
Topeka capitol
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas House of Representatives has introduced legislation to prohibit so-called “sanctuary cities” in Kansas. In a release on Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the legislation was introduced at his request.

The proposed legislation comes after the Unified Government of Kansas City/Wyandotte County adopted a local ordinance that would make it illegal for local police to collect information on undocumented immigrants unless it’s needed for a public safety threat or to enforce criminal laws not related to immigration. The ordinance also allows for the issuance of municipal ID cards to those who don’t have state or federal identification.

House Bill 2717 would prevent municipalities from limiting or restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Law enforcement agencies would have to provide officers with a written notice that “the law enforcement officer has a duty to cooperate with state and federal agencies and officials on matters pertaining to enforcement of state and federal laws governing immigration.

Under the proposed legislation, municipal identification cards could not be used as replacements for state-issued identification, and each municipal identification card would have to state on its face the statement “Not valid for state ID”. The legislation would also amend existing state law to make fraudulent use of a municipal identification card a crime just as fraudulent use of a state identification card currently is a crime.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
Light snow hits Kansas this week
Winter making itself at home this week
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita school board votes to lift mask mandate in March
Alleged burglary at Wichita construction site
Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

Latest News

Voice of the Jayhawks
'Voice of the Jayhawks' writes children's book about James Naismith
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police campaign highlights dangers of social-media drug sales
Sedgwick Count valuation summary
Home valuations increase in Sedgwick County
Cold weather
Dealing with the cold