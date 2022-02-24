Legislation introduced to prevent ‘sanctuary cities’ in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas House of Representatives has introduced legislation to prohibit so-called “sanctuary cities” in Kansas. In a release on Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the legislation was introduced at his request.

The proposed legislation comes after the Unified Government of Kansas City/Wyandotte County adopted a local ordinance that would make it illegal for local police to collect information on undocumented immigrants unless it’s needed for a public safety threat or to enforce criminal laws not related to immigration. The ordinance also allows for the issuance of municipal ID cards to those who don’t have state or federal identification.

House Bill 2717 would prevent municipalities from limiting or restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Law enforcement agencies would have to provide officers with a written notice that “the law enforcement officer has a duty to cooperate with state and federal agencies and officials on matters pertaining to enforcement of state and federal laws governing immigration.

Under the proposed legislation, municipal identification cards could not be used as replacements for state-issued identification, and each municipal identification card would have to state on its face the statement “Not valid for state ID”. The legislation would also amend existing state law to make fraudulent use of a municipal identification card a crime just as fraudulent use of a state identification card currently is a crime.

