Light accumulating snow across Kansas

By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a messy morning across Kansas with widespread light snow. Some freezing drizzle is mixing with the snow at times, especially southeast of the metro area.

Expect occasional snow showers this morning followed by a cold and gray afternoon. Expect an inch or less of accumulation across all of Kansas with many places only picking up a dusting. Some slick spots are possible, but overall, the impact on travel will be minimal.

Warmer weather will return to the state this weekend. Highs in the lower 40s on Saturday will blossom to near 60 on Sunday. Next week looks even warmer as we head toward 70 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning snow showers, then cloudy and cold. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 24.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 9.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 32.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 42. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 60. Sunny and much warmer.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 67. Sunny and warm.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

