Discussions continue as community task force reviews Lofton case

Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before his death at a hospital.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Community Task Force met Thursday afternoon to continue reviewing the county’s juvenile corrections system and what led up to the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died while in the custody of the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC).

One task the group continues to work on is crafting a letter it plans to send to the Department of Justice. The letter calls for transparency in the agency’s review of Lofton’s case.

During Thursday’s meeting, the task force also reviewed policies within the Kansas Department for Children and Families. Topics of discussion included the placement of foster children with family members and within their own community, increased funding for social workers, and ways to encourage the occupation among college students in order to have more social workers.

The group also addressed the need to make Sedgwick County’s ICT-1 crisis response team a 24-hour resource.

