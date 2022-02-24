Kansas man arrested after wrong-way pursuit in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KWCH) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kansas man following a wrong-way pursuit down Interstate 80 in Hall County.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a trooper observed an Acura MDX traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Wood River. The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and come to stop. The trooper tried to make contact with the driver, but the vehicle accelerated and fled.

The vehicle continued traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80. A short time later, the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and kicked a trooper multiple times who attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, Casey Jasper, 31, of Chanute, Kansas, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and several other charges. He was taken to the Hall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.