Sedgwick County Commission approves plan to lease space in Ruffin Building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday signed off on a plan to move some county officers in downtown Wichita.

Commissioners approved a $2 million lease agreement with the Ruffin Building at Douglas and Broadway.

The county will move some administrative officers out of the courthouse downtown to create more space for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to deal with a large court backlog.

The 37-month lease agreement costs a little more than $2 million, paid for using money from the American Rescue Plan.

