Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran offer comments on Ukraine invasion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United States Senators from Kansas, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, have each provided statements on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both offered support for the people of Ukraine, while Moran condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“It’s time for the White House and our NATO partners to show strength and resolve as we stand with the people of Ukraine during the greatest breach of peace in Europe in nearly 80 years,” Marshall said. “The United States must provide additional defensive aid to our Ukrainian allies and unleash severe and crippling economic sanctions on Russia.”

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Moran offered praise for the intelligence organizations for providing warning of the invasion. “For the past several months, they have consistently and accurately anticipated Russia’s moves,” Moran wrote while tagging the CIA, National Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

I am praying for Ukraine, and my heart goes out to its people as their country is attacked by Russia.



“I am praying for Ukraine, and my heart goes out to its people as their country is attacked by Russia. I strongly condemn Vladimir Putin for this unprovoked attack. The United States must stand united with Ukraine and firmly on the side of freedom.”

