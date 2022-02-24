Teen charged for illegally possessing weapons including customized AK-47

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old man faces charges for illegally possessing guns seized last week by the Wichita Police Department. A complaint filed in Sedgwick County District Court shows that Alejandro M. Morales rales faces three counts of criminal in possession of a firerm in connection with a Feb. 16 search warrant executed by Wichita police at a home in the 1700 block of South Elizabth.

On Feb. 16, prior to the warrant being served, officers with the WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team reported taking Morales into custody from a traffic stop.

“Upon serving the warrant on the residence on Elizabeth, Officers located four handguns, including an AK-47 pistol,” a WPD Facebook post said. “Morales is a felon prohibited from possessing firearms. He was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on three counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.”

