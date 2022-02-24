Advertisement

Teen charged for illegally possessing weapons including customized AK-47

Nineteen-year-old Alejandro M. Morales faces criminal possession of weapons charges in...
Nineteen-year-old Alejandro M. Morales faces criminal possession of weapons charges in connection with an arrest and seizure of guns by Wichita police.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old man faces charges for illegally possessing guns seized last week by the Wichita Police Department. A complaint filed in Sedgwick County District Court shows that Alejandro M. Morales rales faces three counts of criminal in possession of a firerm in connection with a Feb. 16 search warrant executed by Wichita police at a home in the 1700 block of South Elizabth.

On Feb. 16, prior to the warrant being served, officers with the WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team reported taking Morales into custody from a traffic stop.

“Upon serving the warrant on the residence on Elizabeth, Officers located four handguns, including an AK-47 pistol,” a WPD Facebook post said. “Morales is a felon prohibited from possessing firearms. He was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on three counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
On Feb. 22, 2022, Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel...
2 arrested in beating death of homeless man just west of downtown Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting drivers that registration stickers should only go in the...
Troopers to Kansas drivers: ‘Sticker the top right people’

Latest News

From halfway across the globe, university of Kansas professors Vitaly Chernetsky and Oleksandra...
KU professors among Kansans from Ukraine mourning for friends, family still there
Wichita gas prices
Gas prices jump overnight
Kansas wheat
Ukraine crisis expected to drive up wheat prices
Homeless count
Homeless count underway in Wichita
Gas prices in Wichita climb overnight after Russia invades Ukraine.
Events in Ukraine contributing to further spike in gas prices