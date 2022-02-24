Advertisement

Thawing out into the weekend

A return to sunshine and light winds on the way for Kansas
Early spring weather arrives late in the weekend.
Early spring weather arrives late in the weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will move out into the night, setting the stage for brighter skies and warming temperatures into Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the single digits for Friday morning before warming back to near freezing in the afternoon. The winds will remain light and variable as a high pressure system slides through the region.

Saturday will have some scattered clouds moving through, but it won’t slow the warming trend process. Highs will be back into the 40s with light south winds across the state.

Sunday gets even warmer with highs near 60 in central Kansas, but should be even warmer in western Kansas. This will lead into a rather warm stretch of weather on the way for the beginning of March.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny, not as cold. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 32.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 15.

Sat: High: 42 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 22 Sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 27 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 32 Sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

