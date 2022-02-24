Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
2 killed in north Wichita crash
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
On Feb. 22, 2022, Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel...
2 arrested in beating death of homeless man just west of downtown Wichita
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600
Emporia police are investigating after thieves stole 4,000 doses of hydrocordone from a pharmacy.
Thieves steal 4K doses of hydrocodone from Emporia pharmacy

Latest News

A man looks at fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent...
‘The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl, Ukrainian leader says
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Jury in ex-officers’ trial in George Floyd killing to meet for 2nd day
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions