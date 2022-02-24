Wichita Fire crews respond to house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a house fire near W. Dayton and S. Osage streets at around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

WFD Captain Stephen Runyon said crews found heavy smoke pushing east and “advanced fire conditions.” They got 2/3 of the house searched before the roof and chimney collapsed and firefighters were forced to take a defense position. When they resumed the search, one person was found inside. There were no working smoke detectors, but the occupant was alerted to the fire by their dog.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Runyon said battling the snowy weather made it tougher to fight the fire.

