Wichita gas prices rise overnight to $3.49 per gallon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump after a nearly 20-cent price hike overnight.

Some stations are now selling gas at $3.49 per gallon in Wichita. That’s about 24-cents more than the state average, according to AAA, but almost 41-cents less than the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gas on May 23, 2013. The national average currently sits at $3.53 per gallon.

Data provided by gasprices.aaa.com Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.247 $3.492 $3.734 $3.630 Yesterday’s Avg. $3.251 $3.490 $3.746 $3.625 Week Ago Avg. $3.249 $3.475 $3.718 $3.623 Month Ago Avg. $3.064 $3.309 $3.535 $3.363 Year Ago Avg. $2.394 $2.635 $2.851 $2.651

Drivers may be able to find cheaper gas at discount retailers and stores that may require memberships. According to GasBuddy.com, you may still be able to find gas below $3 in El Dorado, Park City, and Kechi, Kan.

Gas prices in Wichita climb overnight after Russia invades Ukraine. (KWCH)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.