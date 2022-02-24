Wichita gas prices rise overnight to $3.49 per gallon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump after a nearly 20-cent price hike overnight.
Some stations are now selling gas at $3.49 per gallon in Wichita. That’s about 24-cents more than the state average, according to AAA, but almost 41-cents less than the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gas on May 23, 2013. The national average currently sits at $3.53 per gallon.
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.247
|$3.492
|$3.734
|$3.630
|Yesterday’s Avg.
|$3.251
|$3.490
|$3.746
|$3.625
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.249
|$3.475
|$3.718
|$3.623
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.064
|$3.309
|$3.535
|$3.363
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.394
|$2.635
|$2.851
|$2.651
Drivers may be able to find cheaper gas at discount retailers and stores that may require memberships. According to GasBuddy.com, you may still be able to find gas below $3 in El Dorado, Park City, and Kechi, Kan.
