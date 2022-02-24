Advertisement

Wichita gas prices rise overnight to $3.49 per gallon

The price of gas is now $3.49 per gallon at the QuikTrip located at 21st & 127th St. N. in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump after a nearly 20-cent price hike overnight.

Some stations are now selling gas at $3.49 per gallon in Wichita. That’s about 24-cents more than the state average, according to AAA, but almost 41-cents less than the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gas on May 23, 2013. The national average currently sits at $3.53 per gallon.

Data provided by gasprices.aaa.comRegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.247$3.492$3.734$3.630
Yesterday’s Avg.$3.251$3.490$3.746$3.625
Week Ago Avg.$3.249$3.475$3.718$3.623
Month Ago Avg.$3.064$3.309$3.535$3.363
Year Ago Avg.$2.394$2.635$2.851$2.651

Drivers may be able to find cheaper gas at discount retailers and stores that may require memberships. According to GasBuddy.com, you may still be able to find gas below $3 in El Dorado, Park City, and Kechi, Kan.

Gas prices in Wichita climb overnight after Russia invades Ukraine.(KWCH)
