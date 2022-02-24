Wichita police campaign highlights dangers of social-media drug sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Juvenile Intervention Unit has launched a social media campaign to bring awareness of drug sales by juveniles via social media.

Officer Alex Avendano with the Juvenile Intervention Unit created a videouploaded to TikTok that can be found on all WPD social media platforms. The focus of the campaign is teache parents and juveniles about the dangers of drug sales that are set up on social media.

Police say the drug sales have resulted in shootings and/or homicides.

Parents and local youth can report juvenile drug activity by contacting Officer Alex Avendano at 316 928-0930. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app, which allows people to anonymously report information about crimes that occur in Wichita/Sedgwick County.

