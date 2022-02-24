Advertisement

Wichita police campaign highlights dangers of social-media drug sales

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Juvenile Intervention Unit has launched a social media campaign to bring awareness of drug sales by juveniles via social media.

Officer Alex Avendano with the Juvenile Intervention Unit created a videouploaded to TikTok that can be found on all WPD social media platforms. The focus of the campaign is teache parents and juveniles about the dangers of drug sales that are set up on social media.

Police say the drug sales have resulted in shootings and/or homicides.

Parents and local youth can report juvenile drug activity by contacting Officer Alex Avendano at 316 928-0930. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app, which allows people to anonymously report information about crimes that occur in Wichita/Sedgwick County.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
Light snow hits Kansas this week
Winter making itself at home this week
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita school board votes to lift mask mandate in March
Alleged burglary at Wichita construction site
Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

Latest News

Voice of the Jayhawks
'Voice of the Jayhawks' writes children's book about James Naismith
Topeka capitol
Legislation introduced to prevent ‘sanctuary cities’ in Kansas
Sedgwick Count valuation summary
Home valuations increase in Sedgwick County
Cold weather
Dealing with the cold