2 men charged in beating death of homeless man near Riverside

On Feb. 22, 2022, Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel...
On Feb. 22, 2022, Wichita police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina for second-degree murder in the death of 30-yea-rold Blake Barnes.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men appeared in a Sedgwick County courtroom Friday afternoon in connection to the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes.

David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 30, both of Wichita, are each charged with second-degree murder in Barnes’ death.

On Feb. 22, 2022, a witness told Wichita police that Chandler allegedly struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe in the 600 block of N. Seneca. The witness also identified Molina as being involved in Barnes’ death. He was located after leaving the scene on a bicycle prior to officers arriving. Police said all of the individuals involved were known to be homeless.

Bond was set at $500,000 for both Chandler and Molina. Both men are scheduled to appear back in court on March 7.

