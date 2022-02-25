Advertisement

Evidence shows life may actually flash before your eyes when you die

For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that...
For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that are typically associated with dreaming and recalling memories.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Does your life really flash before your eyes when you die? Scientists may have secured the answer based on an accidental finding.

New evidence from a case in Estonia shows that people may recall key moments of their lives while dying.

The findings, which were published Tuesday in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience journal, happened by chance. Doctors were monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old man with epilepsy to better treat him. However, the person died of a sudden cardiac event as the brain data was being recorded.

For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that are typically associated with dreaming and recalling memories.

“Our data provide the first evidence from the dying human brain in a non-experimental, real-life acute care clinical setting and advocate that the human brain may possess the capability to generate coordinated activity during the near-death period,” the study reads.

While it may be impossible to know exactly what was really happening in those moments – and it’s only one case in a patient who suffered from seizures – the phenomenon was also present in lab rats.

Researchers believe the findings could show that people experience vivid thoughts or what they call “life recall” during the dying process.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye - Billie Collins mourns the loss of her husband...
Wife mourns the loss of her husband who battled impacts of COVID for more than 570 days
Gov. Laura Kelly, who had been calling on Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to...
Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Crowds are waiting to depart from Lviv train station in Ukraine on Friday.
Assistance available for those with loved ones in Urkaine
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout Marion County to be flown at half-staff...
Governor orders flags in Marion County at half-staff to honor sheriff
Iuliia Orellana new American citizen from Ukraine
Mixed emotions for new American hailing from Ukraine
CDC announces new COVID-19 guidelines