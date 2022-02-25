Advertisement

Greenland ice is melting faster than previously thought, new study says

Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The ice in Greenland is melting faster than previously thought.

Scientists with the University of Cambridge say new research shows the ice sheet covering Greenland is melting rapidly at its base.

Some parts are losing five or six centimeters of ice a day.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest in the world. It’s already the biggest single contributor to global sea level rise.

Scientists say the water and ice currently going into the ocean could have serious ramifications for the sea level.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

