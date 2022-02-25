Advertisement

Hays man arrested for DUI, accused of hitting pedestrian

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:11 p.m. the report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian in the 1000 block of 280th Ave. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene to find 27-year-old Brandon Silva, of Plainville, lying in the road unresponsive. He was taken to the Hays Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver 33-year-old Alec Waelchli, of Hays, was arrested on the scene and booked into the Ellis County Jail on driving under the influence of alcohol.

