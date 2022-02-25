KU professors among Kansans from Ukraine mourning for friends, family still there

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans who once called Ukraine home are mourning for their friends and family still there. Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with two University of Kansas professors from Ukraine who both said they were still able to contact their families, an advantage that’s been lost in some areas of the Eastern European country.

From halfway across the globe, Vitaly Chernetsky and Oleksandra Wallo are doing what they can to help as sirens blare across Ukraine and citizens take shelter wherever they can find.

“It’s distressing, very distressing,” Chernetsky said. “The future is dangerous and unpredictable at this point.”

Chernetsky and Wallo teach Slavic and Eurasian language and literature at KU. Both are from Ukraine. Chernetsky’s father still lives in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

“(Thursday) morning, my father in Odessa heard multiple explosions, artillery fire, things of that cound” Chernetsky said.

He also has family members that were preparing to take shelter in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Wallo said she hasn’t heard of any explosions in her hometown of Lviv, but she’s still worried about her mother who lives alone.

“I was just in the middle of the night, looing up addresses for bomb shelters for my mother who lives alone, and trying to convince her if she hears a siren, she needs to go and take cover,” Wallo said.

Chernetsky and Wallo said they’ve experienced a mix of emotions from shock that Russia would actually invade to fear for their loved ones and anger that Ukraine’s sovereignty has been threatened.

“It’s hard to sleep. You just try to follow the news as much as you can, get in touch with your loved ones,” Wallo said.

An assistant coach and a player for the Wichita State University women’s basketball team are also among the international connections in Kansas keeping a close eye on the unrest in Ukraine.

WSU Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Ewa Laskoska is from Poland, a neighboring county to Ukraine. She said it’s a devastating situation that is also taking an emotional toll on Shocker freshman guard Tanya Platonova, from Moscow, Russia. Laskoska said Platonova was in tears as they talked about the situation Thursday during a gameday shootaround.

The assistant coach said the freshman told her she has friends who will now have to be involved in a war that many Russians do not want.

Lakoska lived in Poland for about 20 years and has experienced tragic times in her life. But she said for something like the Russian invasion in Ukraine to happen in today’s time, is even more sad.

“I really feel for the people affected by this tragedy because that’s what it is,” Lakoska said. “I have friends who live in Ukraine and obviously, Ukraine is a border country with Poland, so that obviously is going to affect Poland as well as a lot of other countries in Europe.”

