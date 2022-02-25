Advertisement

Local liquor store takes Russian vodka off shelves

By Anna Auld
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jacob’s Liquor Exchange on Rock road is taking a stance on the situation in Europe. One of the partners of the store, Jamie Stratton, says it took three different Russian branded vodkas off its shelves Friday Morning.

Stratton says it will keep its Ukrainian branded vodkas on shelves as their way of voicing their opinion on the situation. He says they have even gone as far as dumping some of the Russian branded vodka out. He says there’s about $3,000 worth of vodka they will keep off their shelves for now.

