Positive percentage for COVID-19 dips below 5% in Sedgwick County

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The positive percentage for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County now sits at 4.8%. The 14-day average hasn’t been that low since mid-July of 2021. It has been steadily dropping since peaking in mid-January.

The significant data comes as the CDC announced Friday that a positivity rate below 5% indicates a lower risk of community transmission.

Sedgwick County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The hospital status has dropped to cautious with 98 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 29 of those patients in the ICU.

As for Kansas, there were 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, 7 new deaths and 82 new hospitalizations. The positive percentage for the state is now 12%.

