Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Board of Education voted unanimously on Friday to reject the resignation of Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson. The board instead placed Watson on a 30-day unpaid suspension.

While there had been a public call for Watson’s resignation, including from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Board Chairman Jim Porter said the controversial remarks Watson made regarding Native Americans was believed to be an isolated incident. He also said the board had received an overwhelming amount of correspondence in support of Dr. Watson.

“We believed that a single instance that this particular instance was serious and needed to be addressed, but didn’t need to be career-ending. we believe in restorative justice, we believe that it is absolutely critical that we used this as a learning and teaching opportunity,” said Porter.

Porter said the state BOE will begin to address issues of discrimination in public schools. Watson’s suspension begins Monday, February 28, 2022.

Following the meeting, Governor Kelly is requesting a meeting with Porter and Watson “to discuss what has transpired and how to move forward now that the Board has acted. There is an opportunity to build on this moment to ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.” The governor said in a statement.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson has submitted his resignation following the discovery of his controversial remarks toward Native Americans during a Zoom conference.

The resignation is being discussed during an executive session of the Kansas Board of Education Friday morning. We will have more details as they become available.

