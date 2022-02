WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Starlite Drive-In reopens Friday night in west Wichita for the 2022 season.

For $15 per carload, you can catch two shows per screen.

The show starts at 7:15 p.m. with Sing 2 followed by Ghostbusters Afterlife. And at 7:30 p.m. with Jackass Forever followed by Scream.

