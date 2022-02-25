Advertisement

Warmer weather on the way

March comes in like a Lamb
Warmer weather on the way
Warmer weather on the way(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure is building over the Great Plains prompting a nice warming trend that will bring temperatures into the 40′s Saturday then 60′s by Sunday. Sunshine and generally light winds are expected with not a whole lot of change over the next week.

We look to kick off March like a lamb with 60′s and even 70° weather possible.

This quiet pattern looks likely to hold until the first weekend of March, then some stormy weather looks possible.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 13.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 42

Sun: Low: 20. High: 59. Sunny and much warmer.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 68. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 69. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 62. Mostly cloudy, breezy with evening thunderstorms possible.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye - Billie Collins mourns the loss of her husband...
Wife mourns the loss of her husband who battled impacts of COVID for more than 570 days
Gov. Laura Kelly, who had been calling on Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to...
Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Wichita temps trending upward
Cold spell almost broken
Early spring weather arrives late in the weekend.
Thawing out into the weekend
Light snow falling in most parts of Kansas today.
Light accumulating snow across Kansas
Light snow accumulations are expected for Kansas.
Light snow Thursday; snow shovels not needed