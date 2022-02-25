Warmer weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure is building over the Great Plains prompting a nice warming trend that will bring temperatures into the 40′s Saturday then 60′s by Sunday. Sunshine and generally light winds are expected with not a whole lot of change over the next week.

We look to kick off March like a lamb with 60′s and even 70° weather possible.

This quiet pattern looks likely to hold until the first weekend of March, then some stormy weather looks possible.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 13.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 42

Sun: Low: 20. High: 59. Sunny and much warmer.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 68. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 69. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 62. Mostly cloudy, breezy with evening thunderstorms possible.

