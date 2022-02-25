Wichita Police seek information on armed robbery at Dollar Tree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an armed robbery on Feb. 12th at a Dollar Tree in the 2400 block of S. George Washington Boulevard.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. that day, a man entered the store and waited for other customers to leave. After he was the last customer inside the store, he produced a firearm and demanded money from a register. According to Police, he demanded an employee take him to the safe for additional money before leaving the store on foot.

The suspect is as an 18-20 year old Black male wearing black joggers and a black sweatshirt with a zipper. Video surveillance footage is available here: https://youtu.be/KQPE8rNNaw8

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous.

