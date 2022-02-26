Assistance available for those with loved ones in Urkaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AT&T announced Friday that is working to keep its customers connected with their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine.

From Feb. 26 to March 7, AT&T consumer and business customers will receive unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine. The offer applies to all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. More information can be found at go.att.com/ukraine

To better communicate with Americans in Ukraine, the U.S. Department of State has launched a Crisis Intake form for U.S. citizens. Americans abroad are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important information from the State Department and U.S. Embassy.

The Ukrainian Emergency Assistance Line has also been set up to provide assistance. That number is 606-260-4379. All Americans in Ukraine should complete the following online form: https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake

