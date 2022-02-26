Advertisement

Cool today, big warming trend starts Sunday

Cool today, warming up Sunday
Cool today, warming up Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter isn’t over yet, however the next week will feel a lot like April and early May compared to early March.

After a cold start across Kansas, sunshine and light winds will dominate the region this afternoon. Temperatures will break the freezing mark around Noon with highs in the low to mid 40s statewide by afternoon. This will be the first day of temperatures above freezing since early last week. More sunshine Sunday and warmer temperatures with highs closer to normal for late February.

Dry weather will continue through the upcoming week with temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s, which is well above normal for early March. Expect low to mid 70s for all of Kansas by Wednesday and most of Thursday. It looks like a weather system late in the week will combine with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing increasing clouds, wind and chances for rain showers and storms by next weekend. Enjoy the stretch of “spring-like” weather, as Winter is not over yet #storm12

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, cool. Wind: SE/SW 5-10. High: 42

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: W 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 27.

Mon: High: 64. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 68. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 72. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Cloudy overnight.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 67. Mostly cloudy, windy with evening showers and storms possible.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 58. Scattered showers and a few rumbles possible.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly, who had been calling on Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to...
Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision
Generic image of police line
Wichita Police investigating likely murder-suicide at RV park
Former Wichita State University basketball star Touré Murry is safely on his way back to the...
Former Wichita State basketball player Toure’ Murry escapes Ukraine, bound for US
Jacob Liquor Exchange in northeast Wichita says its pulling Russian vodka from its shelves in...
Wichita liquor store takes Russian vodka off shelves
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship

Latest News

Warmer weather on the way
Warmer weather on the way
Wichita temps trending upward
Cold spell almost broken
Early spring weather arrives late in the weekend.
Thawing out into the weekend
Light snow falling in most parts of Kansas today.
Light accumulating snow across Kansas