Cool today, big warming trend starts Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter isn’t over yet, however the next week will feel a lot like April and early May compared to early March.

After a cold start across Kansas, sunshine and light winds will dominate the region this afternoon. Temperatures will break the freezing mark around Noon with highs in the low to mid 40s statewide by afternoon. This will be the first day of temperatures above freezing since early last week. More sunshine Sunday and warmer temperatures with highs closer to normal for late February.

Dry weather will continue through the upcoming week with temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s, which is well above normal for early March. Expect low to mid 70s for all of Kansas by Wednesday and most of Thursday. It looks like a weather system late in the week will combine with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing increasing clouds, wind and chances for rain showers and storms by next weekend. Enjoy the stretch of “spring-like” weather, as Winter is not over yet #storm12

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, cool. Wind: SE/SW 5-10. High: 42

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: W 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 27.

Mon: High: 64. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 68. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 72. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Cloudy overnight.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 67. Mostly cloudy, windy with evening showers and storms possible.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 58. Scattered showers and a few rumbles possible.

