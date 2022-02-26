Governor orders flags in Marion County at half-staff to honor sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Saturday’s memorial service for Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout Marion County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown Saturday in honor of the man who served more than 40 years in law enforcement.

Craft, 64, died Feb. 16 from complications with COVID-19. His family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Marion Sports and Aquatic Center for the memorial service.

On the night of Craft’s death, the KHP assisted the Marion County community in honoring him, working with the sheriff’s office in escorting his body back to Marion from Topeka. Community members gathered along Main Street in Marion to pay their respects.

In ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday, Governor Kelly said Craft “was deeply committed to keeping his community and the state safe,” in his near three decades with the Kansas Highway Patrol that preceded his service as Marion County Sheriff that began in 2008.

“I offer my condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time,” Kelly said.

