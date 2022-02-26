March might get a little hot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are warming up in a big way! While we will see a chilly start to your Sunday, by the afternoon expect mid to upper 50′s and lots of sunshine. We continue to warm up and by the first day of March. On Tuesday we look to hit the 70′s and run with them. This warm wave will peak by Thursday as we look to touch 75° in Wichita.

By Friday we are watching a cold front to move in by the afternoon/evening. This looks to boost storm chances by Friday evening/overnight. This also could be a pattern change that continues to deliver moisture to the state through the first weekend of March. But it’ll come with a cost, much cooler temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: W 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Mon: High: 64. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 31. High: 70. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Cloudy overnight.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 67. Mostly cloudy, windy with evening showers and overnight storms possible.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 58. Scattered showers and a few rumbles possible.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 55. Scattered showers with some mixed precipitation possible.

